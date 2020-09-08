Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and others post tributes

New Delhi: Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 73. Fondly called JP, the actor was best-known for playing comic and villainous roles in films.

Jaya Prakash Reddy's death has left the industry in deep shock. Stars such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and many others took to social media to post their condolences.

"Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu," tweeted Jr NTR.

. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Rana Daggubati shared a picture of Jaya Prakash Reddy along with a few heart-breaking emoticons.

"Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir," Sudheer Babu wrote in his tribute.

Rakul said, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films. Condolences to the family. RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy garu."

Here are some other tributes posted by the stars for Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020

RIP #Jayaprakashreddy garu .. Remembering fondly our great times at shoots.. Was always fun interacting with you.. Prayers and strength to the family — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 8, 2020

Dear #Jayaprakashreddy garu..thank you for keeping us entertained..was always in awe of you from the day I met you on the sets of Ready..Rest in peace now sir. Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 8, 2020

I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP

Praying for his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020

Jaya Prakash Reddy was last seen in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Some of his notable works include films such as 'Samarasimha Reddy', 'Jayam Manade Raa', 'Chennakesava Reddy', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Narasimha Naidu', 'Kabaddi Kabbadi', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Temper'.