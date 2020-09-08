हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaya Prakash Reddy

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and others post tributes

Jaya Prakash Reddy died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and others post tributes
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was 73. Fondly called JP, the actor was best-known for playing comic and villainous roles in films. 

Jaya Prakash Reddy's death has left the industry in deep shock. Stars such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and many others took to social media to post their condolences.

"Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu," tweeted Jr NTR.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Rana Daggubati shared a picture of Jaya Prakash Reddy along with a few heart-breaking emoticons. 

"Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir," Sudheer Babu wrote in his tribute.

Rakul said, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films. Condolences to the family. RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy garu."

Here are some other tributes posted by the stars for Jaya Prakash Reddy.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was last seen in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. 

Some of his notable works include films such as 'Samarasimha Reddy', 'Jayam Manade Raa', 'Chennakesava Reddy', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Narasimha Naidu', 'Kabaddi Kabbadi', 'Gabbar Singh' and 'Temper'.

Jaya Prakash Reddy
Dulquer Salmaan's birthday wish for 'The OG' Mammootty takes the cake!
