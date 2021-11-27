Telugu singer Harini Rao father's mysterious death under investigation

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have begun their investigation into the mysterious murder case of A. K. Rao, father of famous Telugu film industry singer Harini Rao.

Bengaluru Rural Railway Police are investigating the matter.

The deceased Ayalasomayajula Kaaliprasad Rao known as A.K. Rao also worked as CEO of Sujana Foundation run by MP Sujana Chowdary. He was found dead on railway tracks in between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte in the outskirts of the city on November 22.

Police suspect that Rao has been murdered allegedly over raising Rs 150 crore loans for a real estate project.

His body was found on Monday by the railway police. His forehead, wrist, neck bore injury marks. The police have also recovered a knife, blade and a pair of scissors near the body.

The investigation suggested that Rao had come to Bengaluru on November 13 on a business trip and stayed at a star hotel. He spoke to his family members for the last time on November 19.

He booked a cab from the hotel on November 21 and was found dead on railway tracks next day.

His family suspects it to be a murder case.

Meanwhile, a businessman has filed a cheating complaint with Sadduguntepalya police in Bengaluru saying three men were forcing him to invest Rs 2 crore in a company. In the complaint he stated that deceased Rao was in touch with them.

Police are investigating the case.

