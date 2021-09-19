हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru

Bengaluru man attacked for dropping a woman of another community home, two held

A man of another faith was allegedly attacked for dropping a woman of their community on his bike, police said. Two people have been arrested. 

Bengaluru man attacked for dropping a woman of another community home, two held
File photo

Bengaluru: Two youths were held for allegedly attacking a man for going with a woman of their community on his bike here, a police officer said on Sunday.

"A video of the assault on a bike rider for travelling along with a woman of different faith went viral on social media. In this connection a case has been registered in the Suddaguntepalya police station. Police swiftly acted on this and arrested two people within 12 hours," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru North East Division said in a statement.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai too reacted to the incident which took place on Friday night.

"In connection with the case of assault on a man travelling with a woman of different faith, @BlrCityPolice has acted swiftly, identified, secured 2 accused persons, registered case & legal action is initiated. My Govt deals with such incidents with an iron hand," he tweeted.

According to police, one of the accused had shot the video of the incident and later made it viral on social media. In the video, the duo was seen assaulting and abusing a man for "daring" to take a woman of their community on a ride on his bike.

The duo then forced the woman to give them the phone number of her husband and then called and abused him for being 'impotent' for letting his wife roam around with a man from another community. They also forced her to get down from the bike, police sources said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BengaluruKarnataka
Next
Story

BJP backstabbed Hindus, alleges Karnataka Hindu Maha Sabha leader

Must Watch

PT32M38S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu wishes to become Punjab CM