Knowing Your Date’s Favorite Spots: Essential For 84% of Indian Singles

When going through the bland mainstream dating profiles, a shared love for an iconic karaoke bar or your go-to college lunch spot can spark an exciting connection. In an era where singles could use a little dash of uniqueness to spice up the dating game, happn, the leading local dating app, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking global partnership with Foursquare to unveil an exciting new feature – CrushPoints for All!

This feature allows users to add their favourite spots in town on their profile- from bars to clubs to cafes to theatres, parks and more. They can then meet people who like hanging out at the same spots and spark a connection. Gone are the days of crushing aimlessly with profiles; happn understands that real connections happen in the real world. Most singles want to add their favourite cafes (44%), bars & restaurants (30%) to their profiles and meet people at their shared loved spots. The introduction of CrushPoints for All allows users to flaunt their favourite spots, adding a dash of personality to their profiles.

According to happn’s research, a whopping 84% of Indian users believe that knowing someone's favourite places reveals a lot about their personality. happn is on a mission to revolutionise dating on a hyperlocal level. And guess what? In 2024, this feature kicked it up a notch, facilitating a wide range of connections, extending beyond romantic pursuits- through shared passions. It enables meaningful connections based on real-life interests and places.

In India, happn identified the top five hotspots where connections are thriving using Crushpoints for All. From Mumbai's iconic Juhu Beach to Delhi's bustling Hauz Khas Social, Bengaluru's beloved Bob's Bar, Pune's trendy FC Road Social, and Hyderabad's stylish 10 Downing Street- these locations have emerged as favourites among singles seeking new connections.

As happn celebrates its 10th anniversary globally, the introduction of innovative features like CrushPoints for All underscores the app's dedication to enhancing user experiences and fostering genuine connections. With a particular focus on the hyper-local, this new feature demonstrates happn’s commitment to the Indian market, where over 41 million singles have already joined the platform. By offering access to all their favourite places, happn is empowering Indian users to connect with like-minded individuals within their own communities. Over the past decade, happn has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of singles worldwide. This milestone marks not just a celebration of its past achievements, but also a bold step towards an even more exciting future in the dating world.