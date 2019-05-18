These pictures of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas from Cannes will warm your heart-See inside

close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's pictures from Cannes are a rage on social media

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra made a stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival. After impressing the onlookers with glittery gowns, Priyanka opted for a lavender short dress for the Chopard party with her dapper husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and white pumps by Fendi. The actress took to Instagram to share a few romantic pictures with her husband.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Purp

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka's pictures from Cannes are a rage on social media. They went viral minutes after they were shared.  

Earlier, PeeCee hogged the limelight because of her outrageous look at the Met Gala 2019. Dressed in an haute couture dress from Dior, Priyanka was pretty much in sync with this year's Camp theme while Nick thoroughly complimented his darling wife in an-white suit from Dior Men and paired them with a blingy pair of shoes. However, it wasn't PeeCee's sheer dress that caught everyone's attention but her quirky hairdo. The actress donned a towering crown that had everyone talking. 

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka wrapped up the shoot for 'The Sky is Pink', directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling

