हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu Plus One

Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020: How to check on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in

The announcement regarding the Tamil Nadu plus one result has also been made by Tamil Nadu's school education minister KA Sengottaian through social media. 

Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020: How to check on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu plus one results 2020 is expected to be announced on July 31 at 9.30 am, said the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The examination was held in March.

The announcement regarding the Tamil Nadu plus one result has also been made by Tamil Nadu's school education minister KA Sengottaian through social media. 

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus one exam 2020 will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites-www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. They should follow the steps given below to check their TN Plus One Results 2020:

1. Students should first visit the official website -www.tnresults.nic.in

2. A link for plus one result will appear on the homepage

3. Students should now submit their details like roll number to log in

4. Now, they can view their result on the home screen 

5. The students should carefully check their scorecard and down their result for future reference

The students will also be able to get their TN +1 Result 2020 results through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27.

More than 8 lakh students registered for TN plus one examination conducted from March 4 to March 23, but the exam slated for March 26 was cancelled in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Tags:
Tamil Nadu Plus OneTamil Nadu HSE +1 Results 2020Tamil Nadu Plus 2 arrearsTamil Nadu HSE +2 arrears Results 2020
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 date announced, check tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M48S

Donald Trump suggests delay to US presidential election