close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon announces Great Indian Festival- celebration special

Amazon India on Sunday announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival which brings deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and other gadgets.

Amazon announces Great Indian Festival- celebration special

Bengaluru: Amazon India on Sunday announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival which brings deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs and other gadgets.

Amazon`s new festive sale will start from October 13 midnight until 11.59 p.m. on October 17. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12.

During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 per cent off on smartphones along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI and more

There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and more. In addition, the e-commerce giant will also offer up to 60 per cent off on appliances, TVs with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.

There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more.

Tags:
AmazonsaleGreat Indian Festival
Next
Story

With 70 billion views, Flipkart logs 50% growth in new customers

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Why did Rahul leave the 'battle' of Haryana and Maharashtra?