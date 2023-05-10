Apple iPhone 16 Series Display Details Leaked: Check Expected Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: Even though the Apple iPhone 15 series launch is still months away, information about the upcoming iPhone 16 series has been leaked by a reputable display industry analyst. Apple is slated to reveal its iPhones for 2023 in September of this year, and the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to go on sale around the same time the following year.

Here is what we know so far about the new iPhones.

According to information provided to MacRumors by Ross Young, the co-founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the iPhone 16 Pro models will have enormous displays because Apple intends to modify the screen sizes of its iPhones in 2024. (Also Read: Google I/O 2023: These Products Are Going To Be Unveiled Today At The Event)

According to the referenced source, the iPhone 16 Pro and Max models will have screens that measure 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. Given that Apple has been including OLED screens in the majority of its models, these are most likely to be OLED panels. (Also Read: Deals On iPhone 14: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Vijay Sales - Check Where It Is Available At Lowest)

The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in comparison, come with displays that are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. According to rumours, Apple won't be making any display modifications for the iPhone 15 series and would continue using the same old panels on its phones through 2023.

Apple iPhone 15 Expected Specifications

Apple's Bionic A16 chipset is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant, while the Pro models will have the new A17 chip inside. Instead of Apple's exclusive Lightning port, all models are believed to contain USB Type-C ports.

The company's brand-new Dynamic Island feature, which was unveiled solely on the iPhone 14 Pro models, is rumoured to be present on all the handsets. This implies that all of the units might have the punch-hole display design.

With the newest versions, Apple is also anticipated to include a larger battery pack and improved battery optimisation. It's expected that iOS 17 will come pre-installed on the iPhone 15 series.

The regular models are rumoured to receive a significant camera update. The 12-megapixel main camera seen in prior generations could be replaced with a 48-megapixel primary sensor in the back camera configuration.

Naturally, the normal versions won't have a telephoto camera like the Pro models because, according to rumours, this feature will only be available on high-end devices. Larger sensors are anticipated for the Pro models to produce better photographs.