Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available, check out official download link revealed on Google Play Store

Currently so for the Beta Testers, the official link to download Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Google Play Store. The title is around 721 MB in size while players will be required to download the resource pack in-game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available, check out official download link revealed on Google Play Store

New Delhi: The big day for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans is finally here. After months of speculations and anticipation, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for download.

Currently so for the Beta Testers, the official link to download Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on the Google Play Store. The title is around 721 MB in size while players will be required to download the resource pack in-game.

What is big and more of a happier news for lakhs of fans is that players will have the option to retrieve their progress and items from their old PUBG Mobile account. You can check the Google Play download link here.

Meanwhile, Krafton, the game maker has said in its website, "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.

