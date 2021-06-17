हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched– Check link and how to download it

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched– Check link and how to download it

New Delhi: The day for which lakhs of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been waiting is finally here.

The game, is available for download for beta testers and hence players need to join the beta program. If the game is not automatically downloading, you can manually check out this link.

Here is how to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Click on the "Download it on Google Play" option. You will be automatically redirected Battlegrounds Mobile India official Google Play Store page.

2. Click on the Install button and your download will begin.

3. Once the game’s Early Access is installed, open the game and select either of the two available Resource Packs – Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

4. Now you can start playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after logging in/creating an account.

Meanwhile, Krafton, the game maker has said in its website, "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Battlegrounds Mobile IndiaPUBG MobilePUBG India launch
Next
Story

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available, check out official download link revealed on Google Play Store

Must Watch

PT12M36S

Mumbai: Residents of Hiranandani Society claim they were given fake vaccination