Battlegrounds Mobile India launched– Check link and how to download it

New Delhi: The day for which lakhs of Battlegrounds Mobile India have been waiting is finally here.

The game, is available for download for beta testers and hence players need to join the beta program. If the game is not automatically downloading, you can manually check out this link.

Here is how to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Click on the "Download it on Google Play" option. You will be automatically redirected Battlegrounds Mobile India official Google Play Store page.

2. Click on the Install button and your download will begin.

3. Once the game’s Early Access is installed, open the game and select either of the two available Resource Packs – Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

4. Now you can start playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after logging in/creating an account.

Meanwhile, Krafton, the game maker has said in its website, "Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.