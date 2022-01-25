Blocking someone on Reddit? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Reddit, a social network for content aggregation, allows members to share their thoughts, opinions, and other information. Following certain instances of abuse, particularly via private message, Reddit implemented the Block function. This application enables Redditors to restrict the annoyances of an unwanted individual. Previously, when you blocked someone on Reddit, you could no longer see them, but they could still see you.

The block simply stopped you from viewing their profiles and postings, but they could still see your posts, comment to them, and generally annoy you; the only difference was that you could never see them again. The site's creator, on the other hand, recently enhanced the blocking functionality to make it more effective.

Blocking a Reddit user via browser

Navigate to Reddit's home page.

To gain access to your Reddit account, provide the right credentials.

Find the tiny envelope symbol in the top right corner of the site's window.

As a result, you will be directed to the message area.

Choose a conversation that includes both you and the user you want to block.

Select the 'block user' option beneath the messages.

A little confirmation window will popup; select 'yes' to block the user.

Block a user on Reddit via mobile app

You cannot block someone from the message box on the Reddit smartphone app. You, on the other hand, have the option of removing someone from the chat list. This can be done by using the methods indicated below:

Open the Reddit app on your smartphone.

Navigate to the conversation log and click the wheel symbol in the upper right corner of the screen.

In the chat list that opens, look for the individual you want to block and click on it

A new window will display; click the Block option and confirm.

You can also block someone by going directly to their profile. To do so, navigate to the Reddit account of the user you want to block and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner. Select the Block User option and proceed when prompted by the popup window.