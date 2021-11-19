हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL plans

BSNL 187 plan revised: Additional 2GB data, validity for 28 days and more

BSNL 187 plan now has a 28-day validity period instead of the previous 24-hour period. 

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator, has updated one of its most popular plans to keep competitive in the market. The BSNL 187 plan has been updated, and the advantages have been significantly boosted. With the changes, the BSNL 187 plan is now a considerably better deal than competing plans.

Except for a couple of adjustments, the BSNL 187 plan remains most of the essential features the same. The package continues to include unlimited calls to local and toll-free numbers, as well as national roaming on MTNL networks. In addition, the plan continues to provide 100 free SMS texts every day.

The changes, on the other hand, are in the data and validity sections. The BSNL 187 plan now has a 28-day validity period instead of the previous 24-hour period. Furthermore, the data allowance has been doubled to 2GB each day. Please keep in mind that this plan is only offered to subscribers in Kerala.

The BSNL plan compares favourably to similar plans offered by competitors. Airtel has a comparable package that includes 1GB of data per day, unlimited talking, 100 SMS per day, and a 24-day validity period. Airtel is offering a 30-day subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile, Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Hello Tunes, despite the lesser basic advantages.

BSNL plansBSNLBharat Sanchar Nigam LimitedBSNL 187 plan
