BSNL

BSNL’s new data add-ons offer 12 postpaid plans: Check the details here

BSNL's new data add-ons offer 12 postpaid plans: Check the details here

BSNL’s new data add-ons offer 12 postpaid plans: Check the details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with postpaid data add-ons starting at just Rs 50. The telecom company also has an annual data add-on for postpaid subscribers of Rs 365 that gives 1GB of data per month for 12 months and the premium data pack from BSNL is priced at Rs 1,711 and offers 30GB of data. These data plans are just 2G and 3G data plans because BSNL is yet to launch 4G services in the country. 

 

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 50

BSNL’s Rs 50 data pack comes with 550MB of data and after the FUP limit, speeds will be down to 40 Kbps. There is no voice calling and SMS benefits.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 75

Priced at Rs 75, the data add-on offers 1500MB (1.5GB) of data, after which the telco will reduce speeds to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 170

The data add-on of Rs 225 allows a user to consume high-speed data of 2.2GB.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 225

The Rs 225 add-on gives 4.2GB data benefit which can be used on top of your postpaid plan’s data benefit. 

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 240

BSNL is providing just 3.5GB data benefit with the Rs 240 add-on plan.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 290

BSNL has doubled the data benefit of Rs 290 add-on to 9GB 

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 340

The Rs 340 data add-on for BSNL postpaid subscribers offers just 5.5GB data benefit, lower than the data benefit by the Rs 290 data pack.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 501

BSNL is offering a data add-on of Rs 501 that offers just 12GB of data benefit.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 549

The Rs 549 postpaid data add-on from BSNL offers 16GB of high-speed data.

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 666

The Rs 666 data add-on offers a decent 11GB of data benefit, which is lower than the benefit offered by the Rs 549 data pack. 

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 901

The Rs 901 data pack gives a benefit of 20GB. Users can still consume data benefits after the FUP limit at 128 Kbps .

BSNL Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 1,711

The Rs 1,711 data add-on comes with 30GB data along with 128 Kbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Annual Postpaid Data Add-on of Rs 365

The data pack of Rs 365 offers 1GB of data per month for 12 months.

