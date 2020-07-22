हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinese Communist Party allows tech companies to harvest data, says Robert Spalding at WION Global Summit

During the summit, experts observed that 5G technology has resulted in a race between China and the US. The nation that leads in 5G deployment could gain an edge in rolling out future technologies.

Dr Robert Spalding, former senior Director, Strategy, US National Security Council said that the Chinese Communist Party allows tech companies to harvest data and build their algorithms in anticipation of dominating the 5G market.

China's campaign to control the core technology market especially 5G has been slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world but the Dragon is moving full steam ahead.

On the other hand, the US has been dominated the 4G technology expansion and expects to do the same with 5G.

"There is concern within the US business community that the United States is lagging behind in 5G, and China by rolling out the technology can take a lead in innovation," said Paul Triolo, Geo-Technology practice head at the Eurasia Group.

5G is the next generation of wireless technology rolling out across the world promising to deliver much faster wireless service and a more responsive network.

"US should welcome the rise of China because America had always achieved its greatest accomplishments when it had a great power rival. Think of the space race that was kicked off by the Sputnik," said Simon Lacey, former vice president Huawei technologies.

WION Global Summit
US Senate Committee approves ban on using TikTok app by federal employees on government devices
