Couple Stunned By Rs 1.1 Crore Phone Bill Post-Vacation: Read What Happened Next

New Delhi: Imagine going on a relaxing vacation only to return and find yourself shocked by the amount charged on your phone bill. In a similar case, a couple from the United States went on a Europe trip to Switzerland and upon returning they received a bill of approximately 1.1 crore rupees.

Remund and his wife keep traveling frequently and always inform their cell phone provider before leaving the country. He said that he visited a T-Mobile store to let them know about his travel plans. Rene has been their customer for 30 years now. He didn’t think twice about the photos and texts he sent while on vacation, as per reports by ABC Action news. (Also Read: Tinder Introduces 'Share My Date' Feature For Users To Share Date Details With Friends And Family)

Used 9.5 GB Roaming Data

Remund received his T-mobile bill shortly after returning back to Dunedin. He initially thought it was 143 dollars. However, after several days he discovered that it was much higher. Remund ended up spending more than $143,000 to T-Mobile for using 9.5 GB of data while traveling. On an average, five to ten gigabytes is considered typical usage. However, in this case all the data was consumed while roaming which resulted in each day of his vacation costing thousands of dollars.

Company Confirms Charges

Further, Remund said that he called T-Mobile and waited in hold for a representative to look over the charges. Afterward, the representative confirmed the bill’s amount. He informed them that Remund owed the company the money. (Also Read: Snapchat To Introduce Watermark For AI-Generated Images Using Its AI Tools)

Couple Decides To Take legal action

The couple decided to pursue legal action to dispute the bill. After media intervention, T-Mobile responded and agreed to credit the man's account with the full amount.//