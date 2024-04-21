Snapchat To Introduce Watermark For AI-Generated Images Using Its AI Tools

New Delhi: The popular messaging service app, Snapchat has introduced a new feature which aims at preventing misuse of its AI-driven tools. Snpachat has provided major updates and its safety policies through a recent blog post. The platform will start adding watermarks to images which are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) using its tool. The watermark will help warning users about the AI-generated images shared on the app.



The app allows its premium users to generate AI-generated images using its in-house tools. With the help of “MY AI” and “Dreams” tools , Snapchat users can create and share realistic images of themselves and their closed ones in various scenarios. In the upcoming days, the watermark will feature a small ghost logo with a sparkle icon which will serve as a visual indicator for AI-generated images. (Also Read: Australian Woman Banned From Uber App Over Her Name: Company Apologises)

Snapchat has issued warning to users against removing the 'Ghost with sparkles' watermark from the AI-generated images. The platform says that it will violate its terms and conditions. Fore more details on this policy, users can refer to the company's support page on generative AI. (Also Read: Using ChatGPT? Know About Company's 1st Hiring In India)

Along with this announcement, the platform highlighted various AI-powered features which have been integrated into the platform since 2015. These include AR Lenses, My AI, Generative AI Chat Wallpaper, and more.

Snapchat has also emphasized about all the AI capabilities on their platform will undergo extensive internal review to ensure safety, and age appropriateness. The AI red-teaming is a tactic which is used for testing and identifying potential flaws in AI models and AI-enabled features.