MS DHONI

Did You Get Any Message From MS Dhoni Asking For Money? Check DoT's Warning

DoT has alerted people regarding an ongoing scam where scamsters pose as Mahendra Singh Dhoni to extract money from people on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued warning to people to not fall prey to conmen and scamsters posing as the star batsman and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and asking for money on Instagram.

DoT has tweeted on the platform X asking people to be vigilant and careful. DoT India wrote, " Beware of scammers trying to bowl you out ! If anyone claims to be the legendary MS Dhoni seeking bus tickets, it's a googly you don't want to catch. Report them faster than MS Dhoni's stumpings on Chakshu at SancharSathi".

 

 

 

Modus Operandi Used By Scamsters Impersonating Dhoni

Samsters message gullible people impersonating as Dhoni. The message also includes Dhoni’s “selfie” for “proof”, asking people to help with money for a bus ticket back home.

“Hi, I am MS Dhoni, messaging you from my private account. I am currently in the outskirts of Ranchi and I have forgotten my wallet. Could you please transfer ₹600 viaPhonePe so I can return home by bus? I will send the money back once I am home," is what the message reads.

All About Sanchar Saathi Portal

DoT said people should not fall into the trap and report it to Sanchar Saathi portal. 

In order to protect users are from various frauds such as identity theft, forged KYC, theft of mobile devices, banking frauds, etc, the Deptt of Telecom has developed the citizen centric portal named Sanchar Saathi. It allows citizens to check the connections registered on their names; report fraudulent or unrequired connections; block the mobile phones which are stolen/lost; and check IMEI genuineness before buying a mobile phone.

