Do You Know Google’s Top Most Trending Search In India 2024? Here’s What Tops The List

New Delhi: Google’s list of the most popular searches in India this year reveals a mix of interests with cricket leading the way. The Indian Premier league and T20 World Cup topped the charts. This captured the nation’s passion for the sport. Election results and the Bharatiya Janata Party followed closely. The upcoming 2024 Olympicsalso sparked controversy and made it to the top five. Here's a glimpse at what India searched for the most this year.

Google Search is our go-to tool for looking up word meanings, and this year, Indians were curious about terms like "All Eyes on Rafah," "Akaay," "Cervical Cancer," "Tawaif," and "Demure." To make things easier, Google has even grouped these searches into different categories.

Google Year in Search 2024: AQI and Onam Sadhya Top 'Near Me' Searches

Google's Year in Search 2024 revealed that Indians used "near me" searches for both practical and cultural needs. "AQI near me" ranked at the top as concerns over air quality in cities like Delhi and Mumbai grew.

Food and traditions were also popular, with "Onam Sadhya near me" and "Ram Mandir near me" following closely, the latter gaining attention after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration by PM Modi in January. Other top searches included sports bars, bakeries, trendy cafes, polio drops, and temples. This highlights a mix of everyday needs and cultural interests.

Here are the most searched movies in India this year:

- Stree 2

- Kalki 2898 AD

- 12th Fail

- Laapataa Ladies

- Hanu-Man

- Maharaja

- Manjummel Boys

- The Greatest of All Time

- Salaar

- Aavesham

Along with movies, popular web series and TV shows like "Hiramandi," "Mirzapur," "The Last of Us," "Bigg Boss 17," and "Panchayat" also captured people's attention.

These trends give us a glimpse into the diverse cultural, environmental, and global issues that shaped India's digital curiosity this year. Some queries were political, like "How to vote Lok Sabha," while others were more lighthearted, such as meme-inspired searches like “Pookie meaning” and “Moye Moye.” The global Palestine conflict also sparked local interest, with many looking up “All Eyes on Rafah.”

India’s search trends this year went beyond just environmental concerns. People searched for topics related to festivals, famous landmarks, food trends and entertainment.