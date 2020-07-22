Elon Musk claims Neuralink chip will allow users stream music into their brains

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that a chip developed by his brain interface company, Neuralink, will let users stream music directly into their brain.

The billionaire businessman said that people would soon be able to use brain chip technology of Neuralink to stream music into their brains without any special efforts. The feature was confirmed by Musk on July 19 over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: “If we implement Neuralink – can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature.” Musk replied with a “yes.”

Musk replied to another Twitter user that the Neuralink chip could also be used to stop rapid firing in neural networks for those suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

According to Musk, Neuralink chip would also be able to control hormone levels and help with anxiety relief and some other mental issues.

Musk wants to use Neuralink to help in the treatment of brain disorders, preserve and enhance human brains and act as a bridge in merging humans with artificial intelligence. The Tesla CEO noted that those who are willing to get Neuralink chip into their brains would go through a process similar to laser eye surgery.

Though the company is yet to make any annoucement over its official plans, Musk recently said that there will be a progress update on August 28.

Neuralink was founded in 2016 and since then the company has only held one public presentation about how the technology will work.

In 2019, Musk had said that Neuralink was developing a “sewing machine-like” device that would provide a direct connection between a computer and a chip inserted inside the brain.