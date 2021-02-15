Entertainer of the Year: Meet the all-new Galaxy M02 with a big 5000 mAh battery & large 6.5” Display

With new and upgraded smartphone models hitting the market every single day, users are spoilt for choice. With the pandemic moving most operations online, the need for better digital tools is on the rise. A big screen and a long battery life are a must. What if we told you that we have an all-new smartphone at an unbeatable price for you? Intrigued? Read on…

The Mega Entertainer

We present the Samsung M02, a power-packed smartphone that promises to up your entertainment quotient at an affordable price point. The new model is a successor to the Galaxy M01 that was launched in 2020. With a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and 720x1600 pixels resolution, you can enjoy a powerful viewing experience right out of the palm of your hands. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery, thereby ensuring uninterrupted entertainment. Whether you are travelling, or need a quick distraction, you can watch all your favourite videos and shows on the Samsung M02.

Capturing Moments

To create memories, the Galaxy M02 comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera to appeal to millennials who are social media savvy and like to post updates on the go.





Other Discerning Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M02 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. The powerful processer makes for a super-smooth gaming experience. With a sleek design and firm grip, the phone comes in 4 bold colours; Black, Blue, Grey, and Red, with an attractive haze and elegant matt finish.

Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with 32GB storage and quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, with up to 3GB RAM. The inbuilt storage is expandable (up to 1TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Value for Money

Galaxy M02 comes with all these fantastic features at an unbeatable price of just INR 6999/- for 2GB+32GB, and INR 7499/- for the 3GB+32GB variant. It is available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and all key retail stores, from the 9th of February 2021.



The big screen and the massive battery are a boon when you are remote working, attending video calls, studying online, or simply streaming a movie. Now owning a power-packed smartphone is not a distant dream. Launching in the year when Samsung completes 25 glorious years in India, the brand understands the Indian market and aspires to be at the helm of pushing Digital India forward. With Samsung’s backing, you can be rest assured of quality at a genuinely competitive price.

Say it loud, say it proud, “Mera M, Mera Entertainment!”