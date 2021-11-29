Garena Free Fire November 29 Codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire has found a new level of excitement among players, more so after PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned in India.

Several gaming enthusiasts are now keen on participating in the Garena Free Fire for a thrilling battle royale experience. Meanwhile, the everyday redeem codes are what that adds fire to the fuel—with gamers keenly awaiting for the release of the same.

Garena publishes daily free redeem codes using which gamers can earn free rewards and get access to some of the additional things. Gamers can also pay to get a better weapon style, change character skin and other characteristics.

The redeem codes for November 29 are now live, and gamers can now redeem their free rewards on the app.

Here are Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 29:

FGHJ HGFC BNVK

F456 Y7UI JKMN

FBNM KI34 F857

FG6T VCGD BE4N

FK6O Y98G 7CU7

F65R FDRJ 5I8T

F7VY GHDE RO59

F8G7 VY3D SJKO

FR98 F76T GDBN

F5MK E456 7UJL

F97Y 6TGH JKFR

FDSA Q124 5YHN

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1:Visit official website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Use either Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK accounts to log in.

Step 3: Now continue, copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: Upon confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking.

Step 5: Tap on 'OK'.

Step 6: Now, players can claim their rewards in the in-game mail section after the codes are successfully redeemed.

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as most downloaded mobile game worldwide for October 2021 with approximately 34 million installs, which represented a 72 per cent increase from October 2020.

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at about 30 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at more than 12 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.