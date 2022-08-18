New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 17, 2022

FF11NJN5YYYS3E

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

MQJWNBVHYAQM

MSJX8VM25B95

FF1164XNJZ2V

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

FF7MUY4ME6SC

U8S47JGJH5MG

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 17, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)