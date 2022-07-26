New Delhi: Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live. The e-commerce site began its sale last week and will continue till July 27. In the ongoing sale, the company has slashed the price of the iPhone 12. Apart from discounts, bank offers are also being offered to the consumers. For instance, Flipkart is giving customers a chance to buy an iPhone 12 at a massive price cut. If you intend to buy the Apple smartphone, you can now buy it at attractive prices. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale offers a massive discount of Rs 31,901 on this two-year-old iPhone. However, customers must note that the discounts are inclusive of bank offers and exchange offers by Flipkart.

The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart for Rs 51,999 after a discount of Rs 13,901 on the MRP. Customers can get Black, Blue, and Green color options of the iPhone 12. Apart from this, customers can also get a 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1000 on Kotak Bank credit cards and exchange value of up to Rs 17,000 on selected phones.

So, after the discount and exchange offer, one can buy iPhone 12 at just Rs 33,999, which could be a tempting deal for customers who want to upgrade to an Apple smartphone. (Also Read: Sensex, Nifty slide nearly 1% on losses in IT, banking shares)

The iPhone 12 has a 6.10-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has a powerful Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) processor. It has a 12 megapixels camera system with a 12-megapixel wide camera. On the front of the iPhone 12, you will get a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone works on iOS 15.4.1 and for storage, and has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. (Also Read: Meta runs out of love, shuts down 'Tuned' social app for couples)

The iPhone 12 is also equipped with Face Unlock, 3D face recognition, Compass/magnetometer sensor, ambient light sensor, and 2815 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The smartphone has 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and many more features.