New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 22, 2022

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4EODIKX2D

FF22NYW94AOO

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSMOCN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFAOES11YL2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

FOKMJNBVCXSD

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 22, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)