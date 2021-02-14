हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
YouTube

Google updates its YouTube app on iOS; first update in two months

New Delhi: Global tech giant Google has pushed an update for its YouTube app on iOS. This is the first time in two months that Google has updated the YouTube iOS app since early December. 

Many users were facing errors in the YouTube app, many have received notifications "This app is out of date" when attempting to sign-in with their respective google account. Th update resolved this issue and the warning was removed with it.

The update for YouTube app for the iPhone users came in this week. The YouTube app received delayed update and the reasons behind it are still not known. Last month, the company said in its blog post that it would be adding labels to its apps when updates will be available.

Google said that the company’s iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs and users will see updates to the app page listings that include the new app privacy details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected which means you use every available feature and service in the app, the report said.

Google further said that its products deliver helpful services to users and that they can always control their own privacy settings by going to their Google+ account or going directly to the Google products that they use on iOS.

Apple requires companies to apply the privacy labels, which it launched on December 14, before they can update existing iOS apps. Some of Google`s other apps - Stadia, Authenticator, Translate, and Classroom, for example, have received iOS updates already.

