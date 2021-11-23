Heard of WhatsApp Delta? THIS feature can modify sent messages; check more details

New Delhi: WhatsApp Delta is everything you've ever wanted from WhatsApp and then some. While the normal app is primarily limited to texting and entertainment, the modded Delta version adds a number of unique features and functions. This Delta version has a lot to offer, from changing the interface to delivering huge files, but you shouldn't download it.

Yeah, it's a little disappointing to be told not to download a version of the programme that is supposedly better than the original. There are, however, security and safety concerns about your data on the device. It's pointless to try an app for its new features just to find out that it compromises your privacy.

WhatsApp Delta is a customised version of the ordinary WhatsApp app that anyone can use. The goal of these modified versions is to provide a better messaging experience by adding new and improved functionality. WhatsApp Delta was created by Deltalabs Studios and is available for download from third-party app stores.

You can personalise your WhatsApp experience with WhatsApp Delta. You'll be able to modify the accent colours from the standard green, tweak the UI, and more. Auto-reply, third-party video player, call block, conceal online status, hide typing status, do not disturb, and more functions are included in the mod.

Users can also send high-resolution images, photos and movies of big sizes, and even extend the length of their status with the Delta mod. The ability to alter messages that have already been sent is, however, the most important feature of this mod.

WhatsApp explicitly advises users against using or downloading modified versions of the app because they are unlawful to use and download. In reality, users who use these modified versions risk having their accounts suspended, including their names and phone numbers.

Furthermore, these apps are not officially available on Google Play. Your only option is to download the programme from a third-party source, which exposes your phone to potentially hazardous malware. As a result, it is recommended that you do not try these modified versions in order to protect your data's privacy and security.

