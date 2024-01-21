How To Book Darshan Passes Online?

New Delhi: India is eagerly anticipating a significant event on January 22 marking the inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Devotees are thronging to the temple town to witness this grand occasion and be a part of the festivities.

Anticipation is heightened as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the event joined by distinguished figures such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. (Read More: Fact Check: Modi-Yogi Offering Free Rs 749 Recharge For Ram Mandir Celebrations? Truth Of Viral Message Here)

The consecration ceremony (Pran-Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla inside the temple is scheduled for the same day. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has carefully crafted a week-long agenda, incorporating a variety of rituals and events for this momentous occasion.

Approximately 8,000 guests are expected to arrive on Monday, January 22. Concurrently, numerous state and central governments have announced a half-day holiday in observance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

To obtain Aarti passes online, adhere to these instructions:

-Explore the official website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

-Sign in using your mobile number for OTP verification.

-Access the 'My Profile' section to book a slot for Aarti or Darshan.

-Choose the date and specific Aarti session you intend to participate in.

-Input all required information and credentials.

-Retrieve your pass from the designated counter at the temple location before attending the 'Aarti' ceremony.

How to avail offline aarti passes

Devotees can make on-site same-day bookings depending on slot availability and they should be at the temple premises 30 minutes before the Aarti, providing a valid government ID.