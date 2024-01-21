Fact Check: Modi-Yogi Offering Free Rs 749 Recharge For Ram Mandir Celebrations? Truth Of Viral Message Here

New Delhi: Amid preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow, Monday, January 22, the entire nation finds itself caught up in various celebrations welcoming Lord Ram in diverse ways. However, amidst the festive atmosphere, social media platforms are abuzz with a viral claim that has turned out to be nothing more than a hoax.

What Is The Viral Message/Claim?

A WhatsApp user, shared a link, making a bold assertion. The message claimed, "Ram Mandir Offer: In celebration of the establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Modi and Yogi are offering a free recharge of Rs 749 to the entire nation. Click on the link below in the blue color and recharge your number now." (Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check If Your Bank Is Open On January 22)

Despite the enticing offer, our investigation revealed that the claim of free recharge was indeed fake. (Also Read: Small Savings, Big Return: You Can Make Upto Rs 1 Crore Fund With Just Rs 170 Daily Savings -- Here's How)

Verifying Facts

To ascertain the truth behind this viral post, we conducted keyword searches on Google. However, no information related to the promised free recharge was found.

Further checks on the official website and social media accounts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yielded no results related to the claimed offer.

Even on the official websites of Jio, there was no indication of such an offer being launched. It became evident that the viral link circulating on social media was nothing more than a fraudulent claim.