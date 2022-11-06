How to get Twitter blue tick subscription and check its status? Check step-by-step guide

Twitter has rolled out the blue tick subscription plan for iOS users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada and the same is expected to be rolled out in India by the end of this month as confirmed by Elon Musk. While Twitter is charging US dollars 7.99 from the subscriber in the above countries, the pricing for India is not clear yet.

Explaining the subscription feature, Twitter said in its blog, "Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features so you can customize your Twitter experience."

So if you want to sign up for Twitter Blue subscription, follow these steps if you already have a Twitter account:

> Logged into Twitter

> Navigate to the Profile menu and tap on the three lines on your app or three dots on twitter.com

> Select Twitter Blue.

> Select the blue Subscribe for $/mo button.

> Follow the in-app purchase instructions for iOS and Android, or Stripe purchase prompts for transactions completed on twitter.com

How to check your Twitter Blue subscription status?

> Navigate to the Profile menu and tap on the three lines on your app or three dots on twitter.com

> Select Twitter Blue.

> You will see an Active status badge with a green check to indicate you’re enrolled in Twitter Blue.

Twitter also said that the verified users will get various features including half the ads but more relevant than before. "Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," it said.

The verified or blue tick owners will be able to post longer videos and their content will get a priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches. "This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots," said Twitter.