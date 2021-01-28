How To Use Lua PDF Converter On The Web?

Lua Pdf Converter converts files of different formats into PDF. Similarly, the PDF can be converted into another file format. Additionally, it can compress and merge PDFs. It is a web-based PDF converted which can be used from different platforms and operating systems seamlessly. This is the perfect PDF converter to convert your files into PDF on a go, quickly.

What is Lua?

Lua is a web-based PDF converter that easily converts files of different format (JPG/Word/Excel/PPT to PDF and converts PDF into different file formats (PNG/JPG/Word). Apart from the conversion feature, the Lua PDF converter also allows the users to merge and compress the PDF easily too.

Unlike desktop-based PDF converters, you don’t need to download or install Lua in your device. For using this web-based PDF converter, a browser and an internet connection will suffice. You can open the Lua PDF converter on your browser to begin the conversion process.

How to Use Lua?

To use Lua, you’ll need

· A device (smartphone/PC/laptop/tablet/iPad)

· An internet connection

This is the whole list!

Convert Files Into PDF

Firstly, open the browser, then follow the steps mentioned below to convert files into PDF.

1. Open the Lua homepage

2. From the options provided, choose the one that meets your requirement

3. Upload or drag and drop the file that you want to convert

4. The conversion process will begin automatically. Wait for it to be completed

5. When the “Download” option appears, click on it to download the PDF file.

Lua supports conversion of the following file formats into PDF:

· JPG

· Word

· Excel

· PPT

Convert PDF Into Different File Format

The process of converting any PDF into a different file format using Lua is similar to converting a file of different format such as Excel, JPG and Word to PDF. Currently, Lua supports conversion of PDF into PNG, JPG and Word. Follow this step-guide to convert the PDF into a different file format.

1. Open the Lua homepage

2. Select the option based on which file format you want to convert the PDF.

3. Upload or drag and drop the PDF file

4. Wait for the conversion process to be completed

5. Download the converted PDF file

Merge PDF

Using the Merge PDF feature, you can combine multiple PDF copies into one PDF. Follow the steps given below to merge the PDF files using Lua.

1. Open the Lua homepage

2. Select “Merge PDF” tool.

3. Upload or drag and drop the PDF files in the Lua server in the same sequence in which you want them to appear

4. Wait for the merging process to be completed

5. Download the merged file

Compress PDF

Sharing large PDFs can be complicated. This is why many people prefer to compress the PDF file. When you compress a PDF file, it gets converted into a smaller PDF. For compressing PDF using Lua, follow the step guide below:

1. Open the Lua homepage

2. Click on “Compress PDF”

3. Upload or drag and drop the PDF that you want to compress

4. Wait for the compression process to be completed

5. Download the compressed file

Points To Note

All the files that you upload in the Lua PDF converter shouldn’t exceed 5 MB. The smaller size of the PDF files ensures speedy conversion by Lua. Also, for security reasons, all the files uploaded in the Lua server will be automatically deleted after three minutes. The Lua PDF converter takes the security of your data very seriously. Thirdly, Lua being a web-based PDF converter can be used from any device and platform. Compatibility is never an issue with Lua!

Wrap Up

Lua is an easy to use PDF converter that comes with a clean interface. Navigating through the website for converting the files is very easy. All you need to know is the file format from where you are converting and in which you want to convert. With this knowledge, you will be able to select the right option from the Lua homepage. After selecting your option, follow the steps mentioned above based on the task that you are carrying to get your desired file. The Lua PDF converter works at a lightning speed and won’t have to wait for long to get your file.

