India's total telephone subscribers increased 0.22% to 1,186.63 in July

New Delhi: The number of telephone subscribers in India increased 0.22 percent to 1,189.28 million at the end of July 2019, a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed.

“The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,186.63 million at the end of Jun-19 to 1,189.28 million at the end of Jul-19, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.22%,” the TRAI said.

The Urban subscription increased from 675.58 million at the end of June 2019 to 678.02 million at the end of July 2019 and the rural subscription also increased from 511.05 million to 511.25 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.36 perecnt and 0.04% respectively during the month of July 2019, TRAI added.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 90.11 at the end of June 2019 to 90.23 at the end of July 2019 . The Urban Tele-density increased from 160.78 at the end of June 2019 to 161.12 at the end of July 2019.

However, Rural Tele-density slightly declined from 56.99 at the end of June 2019 to 56.98 at the end of July 2019. The share of rural and urban subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of July 2019 was 57.01 percent and 42.99 percent respectively, the telecom regulator said.