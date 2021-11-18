हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram Big Update! Soon, you could add music to your feed posts

Instagram is currently testing a new feature to allow users to add music to their feed posts. 

Instagram Big Update! Soon, you could add music to your feed posts

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday announced that it has begun testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts, in three countries, including India. The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey.

"With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song," the company said in a statement.

This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram`s global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a "rage shake" that will let users report a problem more quickly.

The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes.

The other new feature Instagram shipped on Wednesday is what Mosseri called a "finally" feature -- the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can get 3 more benefits with 10th instalment, here’s how

At the moment, the carousel feature is only available for iOS users in US. Also Read: India's most popular password isn't '123456', but THIS

