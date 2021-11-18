PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can get 3 more benefits with 10th instalment, here’s how

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to credit the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to all the registered beneficiaries by December 15, 2021, according to reports.

For those uninitiated, registered farmers receive a monetary benefit worth Rs 6,000 every year in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The aim of the scheme is to provide a financial cushion to farmers, who are the backbone of the Indian economy.

Since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Central government has credited nine instalments of Rs 2000 each directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. The 10th instalment is now due, and reports suggest that farmers could receive it by December 15.

However, besides the three instalments, the Central government also offers several other benefits to make the lives of Indian farmers a bit easier. For instance, the Central government offers farmer-focussed credit cards, pensions for farmers and farmer ID cards to ease their lives.



PM Kisan Credit Card

The Central government issues PM Kisan Credit Card to farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. Using credit cards, farmers can take advances at affordable interest rates. Currently, more than 7 crores have Kisan Credit cards, according to a report by India.com.

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana

The PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana aims to secure the retirement of farmers. In this scheme, farmers registered with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can start investing a little every month to get a fixed monthly pension worth Rs 3000 every month after retiring at 60. Also Read: Garena Free Fire November 18 codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

PM Kisan ID Cards

The Centre is currently planning to provide farmers with PM Kisan ID Cards based on the data received from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The card will link the land records of the farmers to ensure that only eligible farmers get the benefits of various state schemes. Also Read: Apple fixes call drop issues on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 with iOS 15.1.1 update

Live TV

#mute