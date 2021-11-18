हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can get 3 more benefits with 10th instalment, here’s how

Farmers are all set to receive the 10th instalment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by December 15, 2021. 

PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers can get 3 more benefits with 10th instalment, here’s how

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to credit the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to all the registered beneficiaries by December 15, 2021, according to reports. 

For those uninitiated, registered farmers receive a monetary benefit worth Rs 6,000 every year in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The aim of the scheme is to provide a financial cushion to farmers, who are the backbone of the Indian economy. 

Since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Central government has credited nine instalments of Rs 2000 each directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. The 10th instalment is now due, and reports suggest that farmers could receive it by December 15. 

However, besides the three instalments, the Central government also offers several other benefits to make the lives of Indian farmers a bit easier. For instance, the Central government offers farmer-focussed credit cards, pensions for farmers and farmer ID cards to ease their lives. 
 
PM Kisan Credit Card 

The Central government issues PM Kisan Credit Card to farmers registered under the PM Kisan scheme. Using credit cards, farmers can take advances at affordable interest rates. Currently, more than 7 crores have Kisan Credit cards, according to a report by India.com. 

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana

The PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana aims to secure the retirement of farmers. In this scheme, farmers registered with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can start investing a little every month to get a fixed monthly pension worth Rs 3000 every month after retiring at 60. Also Read: Garena Free Fire November 18 codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

PM Kisan ID Cards 

The Centre is currently planning to provide farmers with PM Kisan ID Cards based on the data received from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The card will link the land records of the farmers to ensure that only eligible farmers get the benefits of various state schemes. Also Read: Apple fixes call drop issues on iPhone 12, iPhone 13 with iOS 15.1.1 update

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi YojanaPM Kisan Samman Nidhi YojanaPM Kisan SchemePM Kisan Maandhan YojanaPM Kisan ID Cards
Next
Story

7th Pay Commission latest update: Modi govt's big decision on HRA likely this New Year, check category and city-wise pay band

Must Watch

PT12M20S

Delhi Pollution: CM Kejriwal sets deadline to clean Yamuna river