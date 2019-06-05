close

Instagram unveils new data-saving feature on Android

Instagram unveils new data-saving feature on Android

New Delhi: To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram on Tuesday announced a data-saver feature for Android users.

The feature would neither pre-load videos nor download high-resolution images, unless the user chooses, giving people the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images.

"With this data saver feature, we're hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people's interactions with their friends and family," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

The feature has been added as part of the app settings under the "account" and "cellular data use" option.

The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week, Instagram said.

