APPLE EVENT 2024

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus India Launch Date Officially Confirmed On September 9 --India Timings, Where To Watch

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus India Launch Date: Apple has sent out invites for the launch of iPhone 16 Serie on 9 September 2024, with its event themed “Its Glowtime”. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Apple has officially announced the launch date for its much anticipated iPhone series -- the launch of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India.

The Cupertino-headquartered company has sent out invites for the launch of iPhone 16 at the event on 9 September 2024. The Apple event themed “Its Glowtime”.  The event will broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, in the US.

 

Expected Product Launches during Apple Glowtime Event On September 9

The special Apple event will be held on September 9 during which the company is expected to unveil all the above mentioned four models of in the iPhone 16 series. Alongside, Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE in an affordable range, AirPods 4 

Reports say that Apple is also slated to confirm the rollout date of iOS 18 coupled with software updates for its devices at the Glowtime event.


Apple iPhone 16 Event Official Launch Date: Check India Timings

Apple said that people can watch the Apple event on 9 September at 10:30 PM IST. They can tune in at apple.com or on the Apple TV app to watch the event.

IANS quoting reports said, "the iPhone 16 lineup will be Apple’s flagship rival to the new Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apple Intelligence (AI) will be a huge leap for Apple device ecosystem at the event hosted by its CEO Tim Cook. Among the big changes coming to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to be a switch to a vertically-aligned camera system on the back."

It is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max phones may get bigger screens, featuring a new bronze colour.

In line with the iPhone 15, all the four models of the iPhone 16 might have the Action Button and a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

IANS further quoting sources said, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models available in the country right after the global launch this fall. The India-assembled Apple devices will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch in partnership with leading manufacturer Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The iPhone 16 is set to be made available on the first day of global sales in India, just like last year when iPhone 15 arrived in the domestic market on the very first day of the global sale. It will be shortly followed by iPhone 16 Plus models, sources told IANS.

With Agency Inputs

 

