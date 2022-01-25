iPhone SE 2020 gets a massive price cut on Flipkart: Check whether you should buy it or not in 2022

New Delhi: Even after the Flipkart Big Saving Days deal ended on January 22, Apple's 'cheap' iPhone SE (2020) is still available with a discount. Currently, the 64GB variant costs Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 39,900), while the 128GB model costs Rs 34,999. (MRP Rs 44,900). Apple also offers a 256GB storage option, which is no longer available on its Indian website. Flipkart is selling it for Rs 44,999 (MRP Rs 54,900). Customers can, as usual, reduce the discounted price by taking advantage of an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,850. Customers should be aware, however, that exchange offers may not always operate as advertised on e-commerce sites, and you may receive very little or no value for your old smartphone.

According to Flipkart, my four-year-old iPhone 7, which is still in good working order, is worth Rs 8,000 in exchange. That means, excluding bank discounts, the base model may be purchased for as little as 21,999. The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch Retina display with HD resolution, 12MP primary camera, 7MP selfie camera, water and dust resistance, wireless charging capability, and a fingerprint scanner on paper. Most importantly, it is equipped with the same chipset as the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2020 came with iOS 13 out of the box when it was released. It can currently run the iPhone 15's newest version, which offers a slew of privacy features and widgets. When it comes to software updates, Apple is extremely dependable, with iPhones receiving updates every 4-6 years on average. That means the iPhone SE 2020 will have access to the most up-to-date iOS features until at least 2024. Newer upgrades, on the other hand, have a tendency to impair battery life, which is a regular issue with Apple iPhones.

Simply said, if you're fine with owning a small 4.7-inch screen phone for the next two to four years with a likely battery drainage issue, the iPhone SE 2020 could be your best friend. The phone, however, will miss some of the most recent (read: basic) technology found on newer iPhones and more cheap Android phones. Users should also be aware that the new iPhone SE 2022 is expected to be released in the first half of this year.

