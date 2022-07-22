New Delhi: If you are using an Android phone, you need to be careful, as the Joker malware has started spreading its terror again. Some such apps infected with this malware are present on the Google Play Store. As a result, many, unknowingly, downloaded such dangerous apps. According to Zscaler Threatlabz, Joker has infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store. However, Google immediately removed these apps from its Play Store. Experts say that if you are still using any of these apps on your phone, then uninstall them immediately. According to the Threatlabz research team, the Joker, FaceSteller, and Copper malware families have recently been found to spread through apps.

Joker is a part of malware families that preys on data from Android mobile devices. This is not a new malware, as it is quite old and well known; yet this malware manages to enter Google’s official app store by updating its coding structure from time to time. Apart from stealing the victim’s contacts, device data, and messages, the malware also aims to make the victim sign up for costly Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) services. (Also Read: Beware! Stay away from THIS Chinese loan app, people harassed with morphed pic)

Her's is the list of such infected apps

1. Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

2. Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus

3. Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms

4. Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages

5. Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger

6. Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

7. Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard

8. Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera

9. Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy

10. Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting

11. Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard

12. Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms

13. Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers

14. Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec

15. Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard

16. Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard

17. Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf

18. Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free

19. Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard

20. Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy

21. Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards

22. Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage

23. Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo

24. Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor

25. Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message

26. All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator

27. Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages

28. Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji

29. Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator

30. All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate

31. Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages

32. Blood Pressure Diary- bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary

33. Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos

34. Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms

35. Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard

36. iMessager - start.me.messager

37. Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms

38. Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla

39. Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming

40. Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo

41. Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge

42. Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger

43. Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp

44. Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger

45. Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic

46. Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty

47. Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india

48. Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp

49. Social Message - com.colorsocial.message

50. Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan

Users can find more details about infected apps here - https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/security-research/joker-facestealer-and-coper-banking-malwares-google-play-store.