Joker malware attack: Delete THESE 50 apps immediately from your Android phone
Joker Malware has started spreading its terror again. According to a research team, Zscaler Threatlabz, Joker has infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store.
- Joker malware has started spreading its terror again.
- Joker has infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store.
- Zscaler Threatlabz has uncovered this threat.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: If you are using an Android phone, you need to be careful, as the Joker malware has started spreading its terror again. Some such apps infected with this malware are present on the Google Play Store. As a result, many, unknowingly, downloaded such dangerous apps. According to Zscaler Threatlabz, Joker has infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store. However, Google immediately removed these apps from its Play Store. Experts say that if you are still using any of these apps on your phone, then uninstall them immediately. According to the Threatlabz research team, the Joker, FaceSteller, and Copper malware families have recently been found to spread through apps.
Joker is a part of malware families that preys on data from Android mobile devices. This is not a new malware, as it is quite old and well known; yet this malware manages to enter Google’s official app store by updating its coding structure from time to time. Apart from stealing the victim’s contacts, device data, and messages, the malware also aims to make the victim sign up for costly Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) services. (Also Read: Beware! Stay away from THIS Chinese loan app, people harassed with morphed pic)
Her's is the list of such infected apps
1. Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
2. Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus
3. Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms
4. Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages
5. Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger
6. Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
7. Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard
8. Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera
9. Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy
10. Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting
11. Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard
12. Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms
13. Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers
14. Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec
15. Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard
16. Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard
17. Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf
18. Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free
19. Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard
20. Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy
21. Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards
22. Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage
23. Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo
24. Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor
25. Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message
26. All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator
27. Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages
28. Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji
29. Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator
30. All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate
31. Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages
32. Blood Pressure Diary- bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary
33. Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos
34. Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms
35. Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard
36. iMessager - start.me.messager
37. Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms
38. Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla
39. Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming
40. Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo
41. Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge
42. Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger
43. Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp
44. Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger
45. Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic
46. Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty
47. Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india
48. Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp
49. Social Message - com.colorsocial.message
50. Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan
Users can find more details about infected apps here - https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/security-research/joker-facestealer-and-coper-banking-malwares-google-play-store.
More Stories