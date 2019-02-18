हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LinkedIn

LinkedIn starts showing trending stories of the day

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said each of these top stories is curated by the LinkedIn editorial team.

LinkedIn starts showing trending stories of the day

New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of Twitter`s book, Microsoft on Monday launched a new way for its over 55 million members in the country to see the day`s top professional news stories and conversations happening around them -- all in one place.

This new experience shows users a list of the top trending stories in India as they develop, along with diverse perspectives and opinions from other LinkedIn members on the platform.

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said each of these top stories is curated by the LinkedIn editorial team.

"On mobile, it is currently ramped to 25 percent members, and on desktop it is ramped to 90 percent members in India," LinkedIn said.

Just as in Twitter, on the LinkedIn mobile app, members can find the day`s top stories on tapping inside the search bar.

On desktop, it can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage, LinkedIn said.

Tags:
LinkedInLinkedIn trending storiesMicrosoftLinkedIn editorial team
Next
Story

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed for January 2019

Must Watch

Time for talks has passed, says PM Narendra Modi after Pulwama terror attack