LinkedIn starts showing trending stories of the day

New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of Twitter`s book, Microsoft on Monday launched a new way for its over 55 million members in the country to see the day`s top professional news stories and conversations happening around them -- all in one place.

This new experience shows users a list of the top trending stories in India as they develop, along with diverse perspectives and opinions from other LinkedIn members on the platform.

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said each of these top stories is curated by the LinkedIn editorial team.

"On mobile, it is currently ramped to 25 percent members, and on desktop it is ramped to 90 percent members in India," LinkedIn said.

Just as in Twitter, on the LinkedIn mobile app, members can find the day`s top stories on tapping inside the search bar.

On desktop, it can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage, LinkedIn said.