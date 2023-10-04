LIVE Updates | Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Event: Tech Giant To Unveil Next-Gen Pixel Smartphones Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro & Smartwatch Pixel Watch 2

Made By Google 2023 Event: So, there are only a few hours left before Google is all set to launch a bunch of new devices in its limited Pixel portfolio at the Made By Google 2023 event at 7:30 pm IST. CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to begin the event with the keynote address at 7:30 pm IST.

The devices to be launched in the event are the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Smartwatch 2, which will be added to the Pixel portfolio as part of the company's aim to create a Pixel ecosystem.

The event will be live-streamed from 7:30 pm IST on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. You can check out this direct link for more updates.

Tune in to #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET and sign up for updates at the Google Store: https://t.co/sPT67T3LsR pic.twitter.com/yZt2qAkjV2 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023

Once the event is over, all newly launched products will be available for pre-orders and purchase at the Google Store. The platform is your one-stop-shop to purchase all devices developed by Google. Only the Pixel 6 will be available to purchase from the store as the older versions of Pixel have been discontinued from production.