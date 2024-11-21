Oppo Find X8 And X8 Pro Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

New Delhi: Oppo has officially launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphones, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro in India, coinciding with their global debut. These premium devices comes with cutting-edge features,impressive displays, Hasselblad-tuned cameras and MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 chipset.

The premium Find X8 Pro is priced at Rs 99,999, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the standard Find X8 starts at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option available for Rs 79,999.

The Oppo Find X8 series is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, touted as one of the fastest Android chipsets of this generation. The Find X8 offers 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with storage options of 256GB or 512GB while the Pro model includes 16GB RAM as standard, ensuring top-tier performance.

The Oppo Find X8 comes with a 5630mAh battery while the Pro model features a slightly larger 5910mAh battery. Both support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the Find X8 series offers a smooth, feature-rich experience. For connectivity, both models support dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, AI LinkBoost, and GPS. The Find X8 Pro also includes USB 3.2 Gen1 and studio-quality microphones for improved audio recording.

Oppo Find X8 series: Camera

The camera system is the standout feature of the Oppo Find X8 series. Both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are designed with a strong focus on photography, equipped with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, which Oppo refers to as the Hasselblad Master Camera System. The standard Find X8 boasts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 50-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with OIS.

The Find X8 Pro takes it a step further with a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 wide sensor with a larger f/1.6 aperture, an upgraded dual telephoto system with 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 and 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors, both with OIS. The camera system also includes AI zoom capabilities. Both phones sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

Regarding the global launch, Oppo’s SVP and Chief Product Officer stated that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro combine elegance with advanced technology to offer professional-grade cameras, long-lasting battery life, and powerful performance for handling demanding tasks with ease.