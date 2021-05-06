PUBG fans, it’s time for ‘Winner winner chicken dinner’, as the game is relaunching as Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG fans, the good ol’ days of ‘Winner winner chicken dinner’ days are coming back pretty soon. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile India, has now officially announced that it’s launching the game with a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The game was known as “PUBG Mobile India” prior to its complete ban by the Indian government. However, Krafton, the developer of PUBG, is renaming the game to ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’, according to the company’s official website.

On the page, it’s written, “Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, today announced the reveal of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Developed by Kroafton, the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.”

Going by the looks of the posters on the website, the upcoming game appears very similar to PUBG Mobile India. “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India. KRAFTON will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later,” Krafton said on the official website of the game.

It is important to note that Krafton is also using similar audio tracks to let gamers dive into nostalgia with Battlegrounds Mobile India’s teasers. The official trailer of the game is yet to be released.