PUBG might make its comeback in India soon, hints PUBG Mobile content creator

This piece of news will bring smiles to the faces of PUBG Mobile fans as there are chances that PUBG could make its return in India. Banned since September, PUBG has been trying hard to come back to India by negotiating with the government.

Recently, the company collaborated with Microsoft Azure to host all the games and there was also a job opening in LinkedIn where it is looking for someone as an Investment and Strategy Analyst who will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions. This hints towards the relaunch of PUBG in India but the date is not yet clear.

But now it looks like there are some for PUBG Mobile fans now.

GodNixon, also known as Luv Sharma who is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator, has come up with an in which he says that the Indian government has approved PUBG Mobile India, finally.

Sharma recently said - "According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

PUBG Mobile pro gamer Ghatak (Abhijeet Andhare), who plays for esports team TSM, tweeted, “He had no plans of revealing this information but the support and love from his audience has made him do it and goes on to say that the next two months are going to be very good for PUBG lovers with a lot of exciting news coming soon. And he asked his followers to not ask him for a specific date.”

However, there is no clear information on the launch of the PUBG game in India and it only hints that the game will make its way again in India sometime soon.