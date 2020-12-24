हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version rolled out: How to download using APK link, TapTap Store

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version rolled out: How to download using APK link, TapTap Store

New Delhi: Even as millions of fans in India are waiting for the re-entry of PUBG Mobile game in the country, here's some latest information from the gaming company.

The 0.20.0 global version update of the popular PUBG Mobile Lite rolled out couple of weeks ago while players eager to test out the new features can do so by downloading the APK link of the same. Since the APK file is of 575 MB size, gamers need to have enough space in the phone to download it.

The 0.20.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite comes with several exciting updates and features like a Universal Mark Feature and Winter Castle.

Here is how to download APK 

Visit PUBG Mobile Lite website and download the APK file from the drop down menu.

Locate and install the APK.

How to download using TapTap Store

Download TapTap.

Search for PUBGM Lite and download.

Do also note that PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so it is strictly advised that Indian gamers should not download the game.

PUBG has been in talks with the Indian authorities regarding the game's re-entry into Indian market.

Meanwhile, an Inside Sport report had previously said that PUBG’s re-entry into India ‘In the current circumstances it will not be easy’. The website further quoted insiders stating that the game’s launch could be pushed to January or February next year’, which again ‘will depend on the stance of the government’.

The government had banned the multiplayer action game PUBG on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

