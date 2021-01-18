हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PUBG mobile update

PUBG Mobile still playable with this 5-second trick, find out here

You can simply play the same game that the rest of the world is playing, complete with all your progress, purchases and friends list. 

PUBG Mobile still playable with this 5-second trick, find out here
You can still play the PUBG mobile game with this simple trick. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian government's decision to ban the popular PUBG Mobile came as a big shock to gaming fans all across the country. Over the last few months there have been some positive developments, about how the game could come back to India. 

However, a majority of Indian gamers are already enjoying PUBG Mobile as if there was no ban implemented – thanks to one simple trick! It seems you don’t need to wait for the PUBG Mobile India version to re-launch in India in order to have a go at it. 

You can simply play the same game that the rest of the world is playing, complete with all your progress, purchases and friends list. Sadly, iPhone users still need to wait for an official release via the App Store but there’s no limitation to how Android users can play the game. 

How can one download it?

It turns out that the official ban on the app’s presence in Google Play Store and other app stores isn’t enough. Neither is the website blockage for Indian users of any help. Many blogs and sites direct you to download the APK and OBB files from third-party app repositories, which may be unsafe for your Android phones. 
However, with a VPN service, you can simply download the files from the official PUBG Mobile website, without risking your device’s security. 

Check out the simple way of doing this below...

1. Download any free VPN app on your Android device. There are hundreds of such services available on the Play Store, both paid and free. You don’t need to worry about download speeds as the process just takes 5 seconds.

2. Once downloaded, latch on to a different region other than India.

3. Then, open Chrome or any other web browser on your phone and head over to the PUBG Mobile global website.

4. The site opens with the APK download link pasted right on top. Click on it and start downloading the file.

5. Since the file size is close to 624MB, you can turn off the VPN app midway to boost your download speeds.

6. Install the file after downloading and open PUBG Mobile. Let it install all the necessary files and you are good to go. You can even sync your progress with Facebook and other social media services.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PUBG mobile updatepubg mobile India updatePUBGPUBG Mobile
Next
Story

Apple iPhone 13 camera, sensor, display –Here's all we know about these 3 major features
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Hearing in Supreme Court regarding tractor rally of farmers proposed for January 26, adjourned!