PUBG Update: Indian ministry for first time clears the air on 'illegal' access, has this to say

New Delhi: Millions of PUBG India fans who are eagerly waiting for the re-entry of PUBG mobile game might breath a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) confirms that it has not banned the access of Mobile Nordic Map: Livik App.

The government's reply came in response to an RTI filed by Gem Wire, which had asked amongt other questions, whether PUBG Mobile access is banned in India.

In an other question the Ministry said that the block applies to a specific App only.

And on being asked if an open dialogue is taking place between MeitYand PUBG Corporation/Krafton INC, the response was that “no formal dialogue with PUBG/Krafton is held by this Ministry.”

The PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite versions are banned in India since September 2020.

While the game has various versions for various countries, the global version runs in almost every country. It has been learnt that the Indian version of the game has been customised for Indian gamers but if you click on the PUBG Mobile India download links, they will take you to the Korean version.

There are specific countries that have a PUBG Mobile for themselves. Some of the other versions are – PUBG Mobile Korea/Japan, Game For Peace is the Chinese version of the game, PUBG Mobile Vietnam and Taiwan version.

Meanwhile, reports published in InsideSport, suggest that PUBG Mobile India is all set to release a new teaser anytime between January 15 and January 19. InsideSport, referring to a Youtube video, said, "The teaser will contain few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India."