Realme C61 India Launch Confirmed, Likely To Debut With AI Boost Engine Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offer

Realme C61 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme C61 in the Indian market. The handset is expected to succeed the Realme C51 in the country, which was launched in September last year.

The Realme C61 is set to launch on June 28, 2024, targeting the entry-level market. It will be launched in India in three 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The phone will come in Marble Black and Safari Green colour options.

Realme C61 Price, Bank Offer:

For the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 7,699. The 4GB+128GB carries a price tag of Rs 8,499 and 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 8,999. The phone will go on sale in India on June 28 at 12 pm IST across Realme India's website, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme C61 Availability:

Consumers can purchase the 6GB + 128GB variant with a Rs. 900 discount for the ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers, making it available for Rs. 8,099 during the initial online sale. On the other hand, the sale will end on July 1 for offline retail stores, and only the 4GB variants will be available for offline purchase.

Realme C61 Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T612 octa-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, the brand claims. The smartphone will sport a 32MP primary lens in a dual-camera setup and packed with an AI Boost engine

The smartphone features a 32MP primary lens in a dual-camera setup with a 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to produce darker photos at night, as per the company. Moreover, the brand has confirmed the phone will be equipped with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. It will also offer a “reinforced glass” for its display.