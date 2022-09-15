Recharge your FASTags using WhatsApp by just sending a message; check details here

New Delhi: For owners of vehicles, FASTag recharging has become a common occurrence. Banks are developing fresh and simple methods for incorporating payment alternatives for the user. In order to make FASTag recharge on the instant messaging app simple, IDFC First Bank has partnered with WhatsApp.

Customers of the Bank will be able to reload their FASTags through the new "payments on WhatsApp" service. Customers of IDFC FIRST can recharge their FASTags directly through the IDFC FIRST WhatsApp chatbot. You can perform the entire recharging procedure within the chat window.

Customers of IDFC FIRST Bank can begin by simply saying "Hi" to the bank's official WhatsApp chatbot at +919555555555. Customers must enter the amount and validate the transaction using an OTP when choosing the recharge option in a WhatsApp chat. They will then receive a message confirming the transaction.

For the millions of FASTag customers that utilise the Bank, this new feature will enable users to pay for their recharge using "payments on WhatsApp" without having to sign into any other mobile app or net banking platform.

With payments on WhatsApp, users may send and receive money from their friends as simple as sending a WhatsApp message via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). For each payment, the user will need to enter a unique UPI-PIN.

Users can also access over 25 services like savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and FASTag through IDFC FIRST Bank's WhatsApp banking channel. The purchase and recharge of FASTags have recently been added to this list of services by the Bank.

Nine million FASTags have so far been distributed by the Bank. Nearly 420 toll plazas and 20 parking lots accept payments via FASTag thanks to IDFC FIRST Bank, which holds a 40% market share in the processing of monthly toll values. With a 45 percent market share, the Bank is also the biggest parking grabber. Users can now handle payments at HPCL gas stations using the IDFC FASTag. Around 19,000 HPCL locations accept it.