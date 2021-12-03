Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price revealed! Here’s how much it may cost

New Delhi: Samsung is preparing to release the 'Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G', an affordable premium smartphone, in early January 2022, and a fresh report has disclosed the price and characteristics of the future phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, like its predecessor, will be a scaled-down version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21, which was released earlier this year.

The smartphone's prices have now been leaked, and according to PhoneArena, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is estimated to cost $699 (approximately Rs 52,500) in the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could have a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This smartphone may also have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. In some locations, including the United States, the smartphone could be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Exynos 2100 processor will most likely be used in the European and Indian versions of the smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to come with up to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 32MP selfie camera is believed to be included in the device's optics. At the back, it will reportedly have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

A 4,500mAh battery will power the phone, which will offer 25W fast charging, reverse wireless charging, and 15W wireless charging.

Live TV

#mute