हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung to launch a new Galaxy Watch soon

The first two variants come with LTE connectivity and sport 45mm SM-R845U and 41mm SM-R855U model numbers.

Samsung to launch a new Galaxy Watch soon

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy Watch soon. The smartwatch has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site.

According to SamMobile, as many as four variants of Galaxy Watch have been listed on the FCC website.

The first two variants come with LTE connectivity and sport 45mm SM-R845U and 41mm SM-R855U model numbers.

Other two variants are Wi-Fi variants and sport 45mm SM-840 and 41mm SM-R850 model numbers.

The new Galaxy Watch is set to arrive with Gorilla Glass DX protection, water resistance to 5ATM, a durability rating for MIL-STD-810G (something very handy in an everyday watch), built in GPS and LTE.

Wireless testing reports reveal that the next-gen Galaxy Watches will support Bluetooth Low Energy.

Samsung recently announced it has received a clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to roll out Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring feature to Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The company is expected to add this feature in its upcoming smartwatches as well.

Tags:
SamsungGalaxy WatchSamsung Galaxy
Next
Story

Twitter changes display picture to black in support of Black Lives Matter
  • 1,90,535Confirmed
  • 5,394Deaths

Full coverage

  • 61,72,448Confirmed
  • 3,72,136Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

PM Modi's address from the function of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences