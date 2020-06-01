Samsung to launch a new Galaxy Watch soon

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy Watch soon. The smartwatch has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site.

According to SamMobile, as many as four variants of Galaxy Watch have been listed on the FCC website.

The first two variants come with LTE connectivity and sport 45mm SM-R845U and 41mm SM-R855U model numbers.

Other two variants are Wi-Fi variants and sport 45mm SM-840 and 41mm SM-R850 model numbers.

The new Galaxy Watch is set to arrive with Gorilla Glass DX protection, water resistance to 5ATM, a durability rating for MIL-STD-810G (something very handy in an everyday watch), built in GPS and LTE.

Wireless testing reports reveal that the next-gen Galaxy Watches will support Bluetooth Low Energy.

Samsung recently announced it has received a clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to roll out Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring feature to Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The company is expected to add this feature in its upcoming smartwatches as well.