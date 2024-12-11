Techie Atul Subhash Case: The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, Atul Subhash, has sparked a nationwide debate on men’s rights and systemic inequities in India’s legal framework. Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer from Uttar Pradesh, was working at a private company in Bengaluru, tragically took his own life. In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note.



His body was found in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he had hung himself. Police discovered a 24-page death note and a 90-minute video in which he accused his wife and her family of harassing him. However, the police have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Before ending his life, Subhash allegedly pasted important details on a cupboard, including information about his 24-page suicide note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending.

Atul Subhash Appeals To Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Before ending his life, Atul Subhash boldly reached out to the world's richest man Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump via X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that "a legal genocide of men is happening in India." He also tagged Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump and made a desperate plea requesting to “save millions of life from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI."

FIR Filed Against 4 People In Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case

Now, an FIR has been filed against 4 people in connection with the suicide. The FIR based on a complaint by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar was lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru.

The FIR has been filed under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and section 3 (5) (establishes joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS. The FIR is filed against the techie's wife Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, wife's brother Anurag Singhania and his wife's uncle Sushil Singhania. (With ANI Inputs)

What Did Atul Subhash Say Before His Suicide?

Atul, in the video he recorded, explained that his wife had filed multiple cases against him and blamed her for his extreme decision. He said, “My wife has registered nine cases against me. Six cases are in the lower court and three in the high court.”

He also mentioned that in 2022, his wife filed a case against him, his parents, and his brother, accusing them of serious charges like murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, though she later withdrew the case.

Atul Subhash Accuses Judge of Corruption

Atul also accused a family court judge in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, of taking bribes from people with cases in her court. He claimed that when he went to court, the judge asked him to settle the case and that his wife had initially demanded Rs 1 crore, later increasing the demand to Rs 3 crore.

When Atul told the judge that his wife had filed false cases, the judge allegedly ignored his complaint and said, “So what? She is your wife, and this is common." Atul further claimed that when he pointed out that many people die because of false cases, his wife reportedly said, “Why don’t you do the same?" The judge is also accused of asking for a Rs 5 lakh bribe to settle the case.

This incident highlights the severe consequences of unresolved marital issues and mental health struggles. Authorities are encouraging individuals facing emotional distress to reach out for help and support.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).